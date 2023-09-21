12-yr-old girl dies of suspected dengue in Hosapete

A 12-year-old girl from Vankaya camp in TB dam site died of suspected dengue fever at Davangere’s Bapuji hospital on Tuesday.
Jahnavi N, a Class 7 student of Vignaan e-Techno School in Hosapete, complained of high fever on Monday. She was rushed to a private hospital before being referred to the Davangere hospital, where she failed to respond to treatment and died the following day.
District Health Officer Dr Shankar Naik told DH, “The death of a girl at TB Dam due to dengue is yet to be confirmed. The preliminary report has returned negative for dengue. However, the fever resulted in a significant drop in the white blood cells count. We will get to know the exact cause of death only after the Elise test.”