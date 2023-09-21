Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

12-yr-old girl dies of suspected dengue in Hosapete

She was rushed to a private hospital before being referred to the Davangere hospital, where she failed to respond to treatment and died the following day.
Last Updated 20 September 2023, 20:23 IST

Follow Us

A 12-year-old girl from Vankaya camp in TB dam site died of suspected dengue fever at Davangere’s Bapuji hospital on Tuesday.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jahnavi N, a Class 7 student of Vignaan e-Techno School in Hosapete, complained of high fever on Monday.</p></div>

Jahnavi N, a Class 7 student of Vignaan e-Techno School in Hosapete, complained of high fever on Monday.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Jahnavi N, a Class 7 student of Vignaan e-Techno School in Hosapete, complained of high fever on Monday. She was rushed to a private hospital before being referred to the Davangere hospital, where she failed to respond to treatment and died the following day.

District Health Officer Dr Shankar Naik told DH, “The death of a girl at TB Dam due to dengue is yet to be confirmed. The preliminary report has returned negative for dengue. However, the fever resulted in a significant drop in the white blood cells count. We will get to know the exact cause of death only after the Elise test.”

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 September 2023, 20:23 IST)
KarnatakadengueHosapete

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT