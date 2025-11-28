<p>Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Udupi itinerary has undergone significant changes, with the Prime Minister now expected to arrive 40 minutes earlier than originally planned on Friday.</p>.<p>According to the revised itinerary, Modi will land at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) and reach Adi Udupi helipad by 11 am.</p>.<p>He will then take part in a road show from 11 am to 11.30 am, travelling through arterial roads before heading to Sri Krishna mutt. Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at the mutt soon after the road show and will depart from Udupi at 1 pm, informed Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar. In view of the VVIP visit, security had been heightened across the district. On Thursday morning, security forces and state police conducted an extensive rehearsal covering the Adi Udupi helipad, the road show route, Sri Krishna mutt and the public meeting venue.</p>.<p>Around 20–30 vehicles were used for the mock drill and traffic was temporarily stopped along the Adi Udupi–Bannanje–City Bus Stand–Kalsanka stretch to facilitate the exercise. Minor changes had been made to PM’s route and the layout of the programme stage, officials said. With police deployment intensified throughout the city, checks and area inspections were conducted throughout the day to ensure a smooth visit.</p>.<p><strong>PM tweets</strong></p>.<p>PM on his X handle wrote; “I am honoured to be visiting Sri Krishna mutt in Udupi to take part in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme on Friday. This is a special gathering that brings together people from different sections of society for a recital of the Gita. This mutt has a very special significance in our cultural life. Inspired by Sri Madhvacharya, it has been at the forefront of serving society.”</p>