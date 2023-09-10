15,000 menstrual cups to be distributed under Shuchi–'Nanna Maithri' on Sept 11

A mega distribution of menstrual cups, under Shuchi–“Nanna Maithri” menstrual cup project, will be organised at Nehru Maidan on September 11.
About 15,000 girl students studying in I and II PUC in Dakshina Kannada (dk) and Chamrajnagar districts will be given menstrual cups, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) Deputy Director Dr Veena V told mediapersons at district health and family welfare office on Saturday. Actress Sapthami Gowda will be the brand ambassador for the menstrual cup project, she added.
Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao will inaugurate the programme. Assembly speaker U T Khader and Sapthami Gowda will be the chief guests. Elaborating on Shuchi Programme, Dr Veena said under department of Health and Family Welfare's ambitious Shuchi programme sanitary napkin pads were disbursed to girl children (10-18 years) studying in Government, aided schools and colleges across state in 2013-14.
Every year 19 lakh children received sanitary napkins pads free of cost. In 2022-2023 Department of Health Family welfare selected Dakshina Kannada and Chamarajanagara as pilot districts for implementation of Shuchi- “Nanna Maithri” menstrual cup project. 15,000 beneficiaries had been identified (studying 1st year and 2nd year PUC) to promote good menstrual hygiene practices with the usage of scientific reusable menstrual cups.
During the inauguration of a pilot project at B R hills, menstrual cups were distributed to 300 beneficiaries and a report was compiled based on their feedback. According to the report, 272 children have accepted and are using Shuchi- Nanna Maithri menstrual cups. Based on the result, a second level of implementation and scale up had been planned for both districts.
The department is also planning on introducing reusable sanitary napkins, she added. A pilot study is underway to distribute reusable sanitary pads. The project is likely to be launched in October, she informed mediapersons. Joint director of Health and Family welfare department Dr Rajeshwari Devi said the menstruation cups made of medical grade silicon are safe and eco-friendly.
Menstrual cups can be used for up to eight hours and with suitable management tool can be reused up to eight years, Dr Rajeshwari added.