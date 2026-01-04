<p>Bird watchers and ornithologists from across the state were part of the enumeration exercise carried out on Saturday at the Ankasamudra Bird Sanctuary – a Ramsar site – in Hagaribommanahalli in Vijayanagara district.</p>.<p>More than 25 ornithologists were part of the exercise conducted by GreenHbH and the Bombay Natural History Society with the guidance of the Forest Department. </p><p>The participants were divided into several groups for the exercise, which lasted four hours from 6am to 10am. The participants identified specimens of as many as 155 species of birds, of which 40 are migratory birds.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Northern Pintail, Garganey, Northern Shoveler, Fulvus Whistling Duck, Laser Whistling Duck, Indian Spot Billed Duck, Mallard, Gadwall, Eurasian Wigeon were among the birds that the participants spotted in huge numbers. The watchers also spotted specimens of Painted Stork, Darter, Open Bill Stork and the Knob-Billed Duck.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Experts said that thousands of birds had left the sanctuary and had made their home near the backwaters. These included specimens of the Black-Headed Ibis, Glossy Ibis, Rosy Starling, Little Egret, Little Cormorant. Forest Science students from Kuvempu University were among those who participated in the exercise.</p>