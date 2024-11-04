Home
16 injured in bus-truck collision in Udupi

A group of 19 tourists from Tamil Nadu were bound to Kollur Mookambika Temple when the accident occurred.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 08:41 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 08:41 IST
