16 injured in bus-truck collision in Udupi

<p>Udupi: Sixteen people suffered injuries when a mini bus reportedly collided with a stationary truck at Udyavara in Udupi.</p><p>A group of 19 tourists from Tamil Nadu were bound to Kollur Mookambika Temple when the accident occurred.</p><p>The accident occurred due to alleged reckless and negligent driving by the bus driver. </p><p>The impact caused significant damage to the front of the bus and the rear of the truck. The injured are Sabu Karunakaran (53), Niranjana (17), Seeba (45), Beena (43), Seeba Beeju (45), Nisha (43), Tamilmani (33), Savida (31), Ramachandra (56). Govindan (620, Rameshan (52), Neeraja (28), Rijesh (36), Esha Karthik (three and a half years), Maya (46) and Jayaprakash (50). </p><p>Among the injured Maya and Jayaprakash have suffered serious injuries. Local residents assisted the injured and transported them to hospital in Udupi.</p><p>The Kaup Police Station has registered a case under sections 281, 125(a), and 125(b) of the BNS.</p>