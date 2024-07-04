19 students develop rashes, sores after drinking milk, ragi malt at Mulbagal school in Kolar

K T Keerthana, a class nine student at the school, not only developed rashes on her body but complained of dizziness after drinking the beverage. Doctors from the Mulbagal Government Hospital rushed to the school to treat Keerthana, and the other students. Meanwhile, Keerthana was admitted to the hospital for further treatment. A doctor treating the girl said that Keerthana had been struggling with a breathing problem for the past three months. “It is possible that she felt exhausted,” the doctor added.