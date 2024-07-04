19 students develop rashes, sores after drinking milk, ragi malt at Mulbagal school in Kolar

As many as 19 students at the government high school in Angodahalli in Mulbagal taluk, Kolar, had an allergic reaction after drinking milk, and ragi malt, served at the school in the morning on Wednesday.
The students developed sores and rashes around half-an-hour after drinking milk, and ragi malt, which was served as usual around 10.30am.
K T Keerthana, a class nine student at the school, not only developed rashes on her body but complained of dizziness after drinking the beverage. Doctors from the Mulbagal Government Hospital rushed to the school to treat Keerthana, and the other students. Meanwhile, Keerthana was admitted to the hospital for further treatment. A doctor treating the girl said that Keerthana had been struggling with a breathing problem for the past three months. “It is possible that she felt exhausted,” the doctor added.
The school receives its rightful share of milk, distributed under the state government’s Ksheera Bhagya scheme. While the school boasts a strength, of the 102 students, only 92 attended school on Wednesday. All but two drank milk or ragi malt that was served.
Apart from Keerthana, the 18 other students who had an allergic reaction, recovered, and even attended the remaining classes on Wednesday.
Published 03 July 2024, 22:26 IST