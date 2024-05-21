2 arrested for possessing pistol illegally in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested two persons for possessing a pistol illegally at Pilikoor at Talapady in Ullal taluk. Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said the arrested are Mohammed Askar (26) and Abdul Nisar (29), both hailing from Manjeshwar.

Acting on a tip off that they were conspiring of criminal activities, the CCB personnel conducted a raid and arrested them.

The police have recovered one pistol, two live bullets, two mobilephones, and a car. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 7.15 lakh. A case has been registered at Ullal Police Station.

The Commissioner said of the arrested, Mohammed Asgar has eight cases against him. The cases against him are murder attempt, assault in Manjeshwara police station, ganja peddling in Ullal and Baiyyappanahalli police stations.