<p>Mysuru: Two students from a Bengaluru-based college reportedly drowned in River Cauvery near Edamuri Falls in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, on Friday.</p>.<p>The deceased were identified as William Shyam (21) and Venkatesh (21), both BBA students. They had come along with 5 other students for picnic. </p>.3 children, man drown in swollen stream in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.<p>The personnel from Department of Fire and Emergency Services, led by Ambarish Uppar, fished out the bodies.</p>.<p>The KRS police have registered a case. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after autopsy.</p>