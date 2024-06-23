2 elephants die accidentally in separate incidents in Kodagu

Two elephants died accidentally in two separate incidents reported in Kodagu district on Saturday.
An 18- year -old male elephant died after getting struck in a slush of a lake at Ontiyangadi near Ammathi in Virajpet.
The body was removed using an earth mover and post mortem was conducted.
It is suspected that the elephant got struck while it had come to drink water from the lake.
In another incident, a 13 year old male elephant was electrocuted after coming in contact with iron electricity pole at a coffee plantation at Arvathokklu in Gonikoppa.
