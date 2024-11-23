20 injured in multiple collisions in Karnataka

<p>Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka): Over 20 people were injured in multiple-vehicle collisions involving a private bus, a KSRTC bus, and a car near Addahole on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Most of the injured were in the private bus that overturned after losing control and collided with the KSRTC bus. </p>.Road accident in Rajasthan leaves five dead.<p>The private bus was carrying a group of college students from Bengaluru. They were returning from a trip to Kundapur. A car trailing behind also crashed into the KSRTC bus, resulting in a chain collision.</p>.<p>The injured were rushed to private hospitals in Nelyadi and Kadaba for first aid, while several were referred to Puttur for advanced treatment.</p>.<p>The Uppinangady police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. </p>