20 students take ill after consuming midday meals in Karnataka's Hassan district

Arkalgud: Twenty students took ill after consuming midday meals, at Varanandi High School, at Ragimaruru village, in Arkalgud taluk, Hassan district, on Thursday.

A lizard was allegedly found in the meals served.

There are 114 students in the school. Midday meals were served in the afternoon.

Around 20 students, who consumed food complained of stomach pain and vomiting after some time.

A few students were immediately taken to Ganguru Primary Health Centre and provided treatment.