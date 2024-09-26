20 students take ill after consuming midday meals in Karnataka's Hassan district

Arkalgud: Twenty students took ill after consuming midday meals, at Varanandi High School, at Ragimaruru village, in Arkalgud taluk, Hassan district, on Thursday.
A lizard was allegedly found in the meals served.
There are 114 students in the school. Midday meals were served in the afternoon.
Around 20 students, who consumed food complained of stomach pain and vomiting after some time.
A few students were immediately taken to Ganguru Primary Health Centre and provided treatment.
Six students who complained of severe stomach ache were provided treatment at the government hospital in Arkalgud town. Two students have been shifted to the Hassan district hospital.
MLA A Manju, BEO Narayan, and Akshara Dasoha officer Rangaswamy visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the students.
MLA Manju said measures should be taken to prevent such incidents. BEO Narayan has been instructed to issue notices to the midday meal assistants, he said.
Published 26 September 2024, 14:26 IST