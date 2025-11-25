<p>As speculation about leadership change in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> continues, some Congress legislators who had travelled to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">New Delhi</a> to meet party leaders to pitch for Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>'s elevation as Chief Minster, have expressed confidence that their demand will be fulfilled.</p><p>Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain, while stating that everyone will abide by the high command's decision, expressed confidence in Shivakumar’s elevation.</p><p>"I always stand by that statement… 200 per cent, he will become the CM soon. The high command will decide. As our leader (Shivakumar) said, the transfer of power is a secret deal among five to six party leaders, and those five to six people will decide," he said here on Tuesday, according to news agency PTI.</p><p>While some MLAs said they requested the high command to end the confusion over the Chief Minister's post at the earliest, others said they also sought opportunities for youngsters or fresh faces in the proposed Cabinet reshuffle.</p><p>The internal power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation over a change in the Chief Minister, following the Congress government completing half of its five-year term on November 20. </p><p>Reports cite a rumoured power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.</p>.No one has spoken on power sharing, says D K Shivakumar; terms Siddaramaiah's words sacrosanct .<p>Party sources said a batch of six legislators supporting Shivakumar travelled to Delhi on Sunday night to meet the high command, with a few more expected to follow. Last week, around 10 MLAs had also met AICC president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a>.</p>.<p>Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna said the decision on the next Chief Minister rests with the high command, but urged them to resolve the ongoing confusion. </p><p>"We went to discuss with the high command to clear the confusion because a final decision is needed. Who becomes CM is not important; the current situation is detrimental to the Congress. The high command should intervene and put an end to this," he said, without confirming whether Shivakumar would be made Chief Minister or if the topic was discussed with the leadership.</p>.Suspense lingers as Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar keep fingers crossed.<p>Maddur MLA K M Uday said legislators also requested the high command to give opportunities to fresh faces and youngsters during the Cabinet reshuffle and that they had received indications that this would be considered. On the demand for Shivakumar to become Chief Minister, he said the party leadership would decide, and everyone would abide by it.</p>.<p>Earlier, responding to reports that legislators supporting him had gone to Delhi to demand his elevation as Chief Minister, Shivakumar said he was unaware of it and suggested they might be seeking ministerial positions. "I have not called or spoken to any of them. I am not asking why they went. I don't need to," he said. </p><p>(<em>With PTI inputs</em>) </p>