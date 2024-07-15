20,000 cusecs water released from Karnataka's Harangi dam

Kushalnagar: 20,000 cusecs of water was released from Harangi reservoir into Cauvery river on Monday.
Following heavy rains in the catchment areas of the dam, the inflow has risen significantly.
The maximum level of the reservoir is 2,859 feet and currently, there is a storage of 7.10 TMC and has reached a level of 2,854.87 foot.
The current inflow is 17,180 cusec.
Vehicular movement on the lower bridge at Harangi has come to a halt as the water is being released to the river. Following the same, connectivity to the nearby villages has been lost.
Harangi and Cauvery rivers are flowing in confluence at Kanive Sri Ramalingeshwara temple in Kushalnagar taluk.
Paddy fields in the region are inundated.
People dwelling on the river banks have been told to move to the safest locations and the fishermen have been warned not to carry out fishing in the river.
Published 15 July 2024, 12:29 IST