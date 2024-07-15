20,000 cusecs water released from Karnataka's Harangi dam

Vehicular movement on the lower bridge at Harangi has come to a halt as the water is being released to the river. Following the same, connectivity to the nearby villages has been lost.

Harangi and Cauvery rivers are flowing in confluence at Kanive Sri Ramalingeshwara temple in Kushalnagar taluk.

Paddy fields in the region are inundated.

People dwelling on the river banks have been told to move to the safest locations and the fishermen have been warned not to carry out fishing in the river.