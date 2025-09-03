Menu
205 gram panchayats to get high-speed broadband under Samruddhi project: Priyank Kharge

The goal is to provide high-speed internet to rural areas using optical fibre cables (OFCs).
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 01:11 IST
Published 03 September 2025, 01:11 IST
InternetPriyank Khargegram panchayat

