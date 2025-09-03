205 gram panchayats to get high-speed broadband under Samruddhi project: Priyank Kharge

<p>Bengaluru: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said that the government had selected 205 gram panchayats under the Samruddhi Gram Panchayat Project (SGPP). </p>.<p>The goal is to provide high-speed internet to rural areas using optical fibre cables (OFCs).</p>.<p>According to a statement from the minister's office, Kharge said the SGPP was designed to implement telecom-based digital infrastructure in rural areas.</p>.<p>This, he said, will facilitate delivery of digital services, while also expanding economic opportunities in underserved regions.</p>.Blanket ban on online real money gaming will kill jobs, revenue, innovation: Priyank Kharge.<p>To ensure effective implementation of the scheme, the government will constitute Digital Access Committees in each of the GPs.</p>.<p>"These committees will include technical experts, local elected representatives, and members of Panchayat Raj Institutions. Their primary purpose is to raise awareness about the benefits of high-speed broadband access and ensure its optimal utilisation at the grassroots level,” the statement said.</p>