23.73% students clear 3rd exam of II PU course in Karnataka

Compared to the second examination, the number of students who appeared for third examination came down by 50 per cent.
DHNS
Last Updated : 17 July 2024, 03:12 IST

The Karnataka Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Tuesday announced the results of the third examination of II PU course.

According to the details given by the Board, 23.73 per cent of the 4,464 students who took the exam have passed. 

The KSEAB said that the best of marks secured by students who appeared for for all the three exams will be calculated and final results of such students will be published on kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Meanwhile, those wishing to apply for revaluation or retotaling can get the photocopies of the answer scripts between July 17 to 21 and can apply for revaluation and retotaling between July 18 to 24.

For photocopy the board is charging Rs530 per subject and for revaluation Rs1670 per subject.

Published 17 July 2024, 03:12 IST
