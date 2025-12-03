Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

2.34 lakh ineligible ration cards cancelled in Karnataka in last five years: Centre

In the financial year 2024–25, the department has undertaken a process of cancelling ineligible ration cards through comprehensive data analysis.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 15:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 15:37 IST
India NewsKarnatakaration cards

Follow us on :

Follow Us