<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday informed Lok Sabha that a total 2.34 lakh ineligible ration cards have been cancelled in Karnataka in the last five years. </p><p>Replying to Kalaburagi MP Radhakrishna during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, said that due to digitisation of ration cards, Aadhaar linking, ineligible documents, death and permanent migration of beneficiaries a total of 2.25 crore ration cards have been cancelled across the country during this period.</p>.Names of 50,000 ‘silent’ ration card holders deleted in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum.<p>In the financial year 2024–25, the department has undertaken a process of cancelling ineligible ration cards through comprehensive data analysis, she said. </p><p>Under this, data of beneficiaries aged over 100 years, inactive ration cards, duplicate ration cards, and single-member ration cards where the beneficiary is below 18 years of age were shared with various departments. </p><p>Through this process, 8.51 crore beneficiaries were identified, field verification was conducted, and state governments were informed. So far, the respective states/union territories have removed the names of 2.12 crore beneficiaries from the list, the minister informed. </p>