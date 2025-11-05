Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

24 injured in Ilkal rabid dog attack

The dog attacked children, women, residents of fire service staff quarters and a security guard of hotel on the outskirts of the town.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 22:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 22:22 IST
India NewsKarnatakaDog Attack

Follow us on :

Follow Us