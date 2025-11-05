<p>Ilkal, Bagalkot district: A rabid dog bit at least 24 people in Ilkal town of Bagalkot district. The attack spree began on Monday morning. </p><p>The dog attacked children, women, residents of fire service staff quarters and a security guard of hotel on the outskirts of the town. </p><p>Of the 24 injured, 19 are treated at government hospital in the town while five who sustained grievous injuries are admitted at a private hospital in Bagalkot. The fire service personnel caught the dog finally.</p>