24.36 lakh cases settled in Lok Adalat, says Justice G Narendar

A total 24,36,270 cases were disposed and around Rs 1,420 crore was paid as settlement/compensation during the National Mega Lok Adalat held across the state on September 9, 2023.
Informing this at a press conference, Justice G Narendar, executive chairman of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, said that the cases disposed include 2,14 926 pending cases and 22,21,345 pre-litigation cases. Justice Narendar also said that 255 couples were reunited in the conciliation process held in the National Lok Adalat.
Justice K Somashekar, chairman of High Court Legal Services Committee, said that a total 4,47,504 traffic challan cases were disposed and total Rs 12.6 crore fine amount was collected by availing the 50% rebate offered by the state government. The offer launched in February this year has so far resulted in collection of Rs 200 crore. Justice Somashekar said that there are around 2.7 crore such cases still pending.
The Lok Adalat held on September 9 has recorded settlement of 1,305 matrimonial cases, 2,806 partition suits, 3,303 motor vehicle claim cases, 9,269 cheque bounce cases, 430 land acquisition cases, 35 RERA cases and 95 consumer court cases.