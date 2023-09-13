24.36 lakh cases settled in Lok Adalat, says Justice G Narendar

Justice K Somashekar, chairman of High Court Legal Services Committee, said that a total 4,47,504 traffic challan cases were disposed and total Rs 12.6 crore fine amount was collected by availing the 50% rebate offered by the state government. The offer launched in February this year has so far resulted in collection of Rs 200 crore. Justice Somashekar said that there are around 2.7 crore such cases still pending.