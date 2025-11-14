<p>Chikkamagaluru: 25 students have been hospitalised following a bee attack near Mountain View College in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday.</p><p>It has been alleged that some persons had thrown stones on the beehive on a tree near the college during the lunch break. The bees attacked the students, resulting in injuries to a minimum of 25 students. </p>.IISc Bengaluru staffers arrested for diverting Rs 1.94 crore meant for students.<p>The injured were admitted to the district government hospital. </p><p>Condition of one of the students is serious and he has been shifted to the district hospital in Hassan for advanced treatment, the doctors said.</p>