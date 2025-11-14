Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

25 students hospitalised after bee attack near Chikkamagaluru college

The injured were admitted to the district government hospital.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 18:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 18:55 IST
Karnataka NewsChikkamagaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us