Not all Kashmiris terrorists: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Abdullah said, "These few people are responsible for this attack. Those who are guilty should be given the strictest punishment, and innocent people should not get caught in it."
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 20:02 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 20:02 IST
India NewsDelhiJammu and KashmirTerror attackOmar Abdullah

