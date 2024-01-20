JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

3 arrested in Mangaluru for moral policing

According to police sources, a group of youth followed the couple, both nursing students, and allegedly questioned them about their identity and purpose of visit.
Last Updated 20 January 2024, 05:56 IST

Follow Us

Mangaluru: Three people have been arrested on charges of assaulting a young couple of different faiths near Kadri park in the city on January 19.

According to police sources, a group of youth followed the couple, both nursing students, and allegedly questioned them about their identity and purpose of visit. They used abusive words against the couple and allegedly assaulted the boy.

On getting information, police reached the spot and arrested three persons, identified as Nithin (18), Harsha (18) and a 17-year-old boy.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Mangaluru East police station.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 January 2024, 05:56 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT