3 arrested over clash between members of same Udupi gang

Three of the youths involved in an intra-gang war at Kunjibetta on the Udupi-Manipal road have been arrested by the Udupi police.
A video of the armed clash that reportedly took place on May 18 had gone viral, forcing police to register a case on May 20. Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K said the arrested youth were identified as Ashiq, Rakib and Saqlain of Garuda gang in Kaup. Others in the gang are still at large. The police have seized two cars, two motorbikes, one sword and one dagger from the suspects.
The SP said that an FIR had been registered regarding the incident.
He said preliminary reports suggested that the gang was not active, but the members were at loggerheads with each other.
Karkala MLA and state BJP general secretary Sunil Kumar posted on ‘X’: “Criminals have no fear of the law in Karnataka. Law and order has collapsed, not just in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, but in the entire state. Police stations are used for political vendetta by the government. The incident proves the failure of the home minister.”
Sunil asked CM Siddaramaiah whether he would seek the resignation of Home Minister G Parameshwara.
“Why has the government not taken action against police officers who failed to check the acts of criminals?” he said.
Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna said, “The incident is a blemish on Udupi.”
Published 26 May 2024, 01:22 IST