3 arrested over clash between members of same Udupi gang

A video of the armed clash that reportedly took place on May 18 had gone viral, forcing police to register a case on May 20. Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K said the arrested youth were identified as Ashiq, Rakib and Saqlain of Garuda gang in Kaup. Others in the gang are still at large. The police have seized two cars, two motorbikes, one sword and one dagger from the suspects.