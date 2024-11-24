3 arrested over temple theft in Dakshina Kannada

<p>Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada district police arrested three persons in connection with a theft case reported at Tumbe Shri Mahalingeshwara Temple at Bantwal Rural Police station limits.</p><p>The arrested are Basheer K P alias Akri Basheer (44), from Hosdurg Taluk, Kasaragod District; Prakash Babu alias Mohammed Niyaz ( 46), from Kollam district, Kerala; and F J Mohammed Ismail ( 53), from Pudu Village, Bantwal Taluk. </p><p>The theft occurred on November 4. Based on a complaint, a special investigation team was formed to solve the case. Accordingly, the team were successful in arresting the trio near Ira in Bantwal Taluk, said the police. During the operation, the police recovered silver ornaments worth Rs 1.25 lakh and a car used in the crime.</p>.<p>Among the arrested, Basheer K is a habitual offender with 13 theft cases registered against him in various police stations. Prakash Babu has three theft cases pending against him. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Yathish N and Additional SP Rajendra D S.</p>