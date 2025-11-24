Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

3 killed in head-on bike collision in Karnataka's Bidar

The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjun Joladapake (40), his daughter Mahalakshmi (5) and Pavan Chandrappa Vagge (30).
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 21:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2025, 21:17 IST
Karnataka NewsAccidentBidar

Follow us on :

Follow Us