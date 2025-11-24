<p>Bidar: Three persons died and three sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two motorbikes near Kannalli in Bidar taluk on Saturday night.</p>.Congress high command will decide whatever it is: Mallikarjun Kharge on CM change in Karnataka.<p>The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjun Joladapake (40), his daughter Mahalakshmi (5) and Pavan Chandrappa Vagge (30). While the girl died at the hospital the other two succumbed to injuries in BRIMS Hospital. Janavada police have registered a case.</p>