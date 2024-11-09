Home
3 sentenced to death for rape, murder of minor

Special public prosecutor K Badarinath Nayari said the incident was reported at a tile factory at Tiruvail on November 21, 2021 when the accused sexually assaulted her.
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 00:45 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 00:45 IST
Karnataka News

