3 sentenced to death for rape, murder of minor

<p>Mangaluru: In a first such judgement in Dakshina Kannada, Additional District and Sessions Court-FTSC-II (Pocso) judge Maanu K S awarded death penalty to three men for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl.</p>.<p>The convicted are Jayaban Adivasi alias Jayasingh Mukhesh Singh Manish Tirki (21), Mukhesh Singh (20), both hailing from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh and Manish Tiriki (33) from Ranchi. The fourth accused Muneem Singh from Panna district who was on bail, is absconding.</p>.Unemployed man stabs mother over minor argument .<p>Special public prosecutor K Badarinath Nayari said the incident was reported at a tile factory at Tiruvail on November 21, 2021 when the accused sexually assaulted her. When the child started crying, Jayaban strangled her, fearing she might reveal the incident. To conceal the crime, they disposed of the body in a drain.</p>.<p>Nayari said Muneem Singh was guarding the room from outside and thereby supported the accused. After committing the crime, all the accused fled from the spot.</p>