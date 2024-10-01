31 injured after KSRTC bus overturns on expressway in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: Thirty-one passengers were injured when a speeding KSTRC bus allegedly overturned after hitting a vehicle on the expressway near Mandya on Monday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at 10.20 am when the bus heading towards Mandya had just exited the expressway and entered the service road, they said.</p>.20 sustain minor injuries as speeding KSRTC bus topples on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.<p>"As per our preliminary investigation, immediately after exiting expressway, when the bus which was over-speeding entered the service road, it allegedly hit the canter vehicle which was parked on the roadside and toppled," a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>Out of the 31 passengers injured in the accident, three of them sustained grevious injuries and were admitted to a hospital here.</p>.<p>A case was registered, and the accused bus driver was arrested in connection with the incident, he added.</p>