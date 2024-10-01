Home
31 injured after KSRTC bus overturns on expressway in Karnataka

Out of the 31 passengers injured in the accident, three of them sustained grevious injuries and were admitted to a hospital.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 21:36 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 21:36 IST
