35% clear second supplementary exams of II PU

As many as 35.21 per cent students have cleared the second supplementary exam held for Second PU students.
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) released the results of the second supplementary exams conducted for PUC 2 students on Tuesday.
Of the total 1,21,179 candidates registered for the second supplementary examinations, 41,961 have managed to clear. The examination was held between August 21 and September 2, at 274 examination centres across the state.
Even in the second supplementary exams, girls outshined boys with an overall pass of 39.61 per cent as against the 32.7 per cent boys passing the exams.
A total of 73,574 students appeared for the exams in Kannada medium, of which 26,273 cleared them. In English medium, 45,609 had registered and 15,688 managed to sail through.
September 15 is the last date to apply for scanned copies of the answer scripts and those who avail the scanned copies, can apply for revaluation and retotaling between September 16 and 18.
To apply for the scanned copies, the candidates have to pay Rs 530 per script and for revaluation Rs 1,670 per script. For results, students can visit www.kseab.Karnataka.gov.in