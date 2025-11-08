<p>Mangaluru: The Puttur Town Police have registered a case against four individuals who were allegedly found misbehaving in a public place under the influence of narcotic substances.</p><p>According to the police, Sub-Inspector Anjaneya Reddy GV and his team were on patrol duty within the Puttur Town Police Station limits when they received information that a group of men were behaving inappropriately in a public area at Kallandadka, Kabaka village.</p><p>Upon reaching the spot, the police found four men acting suspiciously and appearing to be under the influence of drugs. On interrogation, the individuals reportedly admitted to consuming narcotic substances. They were subjected to medical tests, which confirmed drug consumption.</p>.Case booked for creating fake documents and spreading false information in Puttur .<p>Those who have been booked are Mubarak (21), a resident of Nekkilady, Hitesh (21) from Biliyur, Abdul Anas (21) from Nekkilady and Ummar Farooq (41) from Kabaka.</p><p>A case has been registered at Puttur Town Police Station under Section 27(b) of the NDPS Act, and an investigation is underway.</p>