4 lakh jobs vacant in Karnataka govt departments

<p>Belagavi: Karnataka has around 4 lakh jobs vacant in various departments, including public universities and board and corporations for the last three years. </p>.<p>Highest vacancies are at department of school education and literacy with 79,694 posts, followed by health and family welfare with 37,572 and home department 28,188. Least vacancies are in environment department with only 10 posts. </p>.<p>The state has over 43 departments and 100 boards and corporations. The boards and corporations alone have 1,01,420 vacancies. At the 37 public universities, 14,677 posts are vacant, highest at University of Agriculture Sciences, Bengaluru, with 2,817. Second comes Karnatak University Dharwad with 1,263 posts.</p>.<p>Filling of vacancies at various departments was one of the poll promises by the Congress, but even after 2.5 years in power, the government has not fulfilled the promise.</p>.1.3 lakh seats vacant; government aided PU colleges in Karnataka losing sheen.<p>Replying to a question by BJP’s Hanumanth Nirani, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday told the Council, “We have filled 84,844 posts through outsourcing. The delay was because of internal reservation issue. Now, it has been resolved and we will fill up the vacancies,” the CM said.</p>.<p>However, Siddaramaiah told the House that it was not possible to fill all vacancies at a time.</p>.<p>“The finance department has to give clearance. We will not say all posts will be filled. It will happen in a phased manner,” he said.</p>.<p>The CM informed the House that the finance department had given approval to fill over 24,300 posts. </p>.<p>When Opposition members blamed the Congress government over the large number of posts being vacant, Siddaramaiah said, “How many posts have you filled? Were there no vacancies during your tenure?”.</p>