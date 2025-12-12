Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

4 lakh jobs vacant in Karnataka govt departments

Least vacancies are in environment department with only 10 posts.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 01:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 01:52 IST
KarnatakaJobs

Follow us on :

Follow Us