4 of family killed in road accident in Chikkamagaluru district

Chikkamagaluru: Four persons of a family from Chitradurga died in a collision between a lorry and van on national highway at Banakal in Mudigere taluk on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Hampaiah (65), Prema (58), Manjaiah (60) and Prabhakar (45) from Channapatna in Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga.

The incident took place when the family members were returning back to Chitradurga after visiting Dharmasthala in a car and a van. There were nine members in the van while seven passengers were travelling in the car.