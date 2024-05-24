4 of family killed in road accident in Chikkamagaluru district

Chikkamagaluru: Four persons of a family from Chitradurga died in a collision between a lorry and van on national highway at Banakal in Mudigere taluk on Friday.
The deceased have been identified as Hampaiah (65), Prema (58), Manjaiah (60) and Prabhakar (45) from Channapatna in Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga.
The incident took place when the family members were returning back to Chitradurga after visiting Dharmasthala in a car and a van. There were nine members in the van while seven passengers were travelling in the car.
According to police, the lorry rammed the van while the car which was behind the van too rammed the van. As a result, three passengers in the van died on the spot while another died enroute to hospital.
Three passengers in the car have suffered serious injuries and have been shifted to Mangaluru for treatment. The van has been completely damaged.
Published 24 May 2024, 13:16 IST