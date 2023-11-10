5 poachers held in Kali Tiger Reserve; huge cache of animal parts including claws, deer meat seized

Speaking to DH, Canara Circle Chief Conservator of Forests Vasanth Reddy said the officials conducted the raids over two days and recovered a huge cache of animal parts from them. “We have recovered four-five claws and the samples have been sent to the forensic lab to ascertain whether they belong to a leopard or a tiger,” he said.

Sources in the KTR informed DH that the gang of five are involved in several poaching cases and their network runs deep, including political nexus. Sudhakar is said to be a close aid of a former minister from the region.

KTR field director Nilesh Shinde said investigations are on.

The five have been sent to judicial custody and the intelligence wing of the department is working on to gather more information regarding their involvement in other cases. However, he denied recovery of any tiger claws.

Reddy said that instructions have been issued to concerned officials to make sure that thorough investigations are done and none of the accused persons are spared.