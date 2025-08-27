<p>Udupi: A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death over a dispute involving a woman at Kuntalpadi under the Karkala town police station limits during the early hours of Tuesday.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Naveen Poojary (50), a native of Mangaluru who had been residing at SJ Arcade in Karkala. The police have arrested Parikshit (44), son of Sanjeev Gowda from Nada, in connection with the murder.a</p><p>According to the police, Naveen Poojary’s body was found on the roadside in the morning with multiple stab injuries. The police immediately launched an investigation and examined CCTV footage and other technical evidence, which confirmed Parikshit’s involvement in the crime. He was subsequently taken into custody.</p><p>Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said that preliminary investigations revealed a personal rivalry between the accused and the victim led to the murder. Parikshit, who works as a bus driver in Mangaluru, had been living alone in a rented house at Doopadakatte in Karkala after separating from his wife. Naveen Poojary, too, was living separately from his wife and children, who reside in Mangaluru, for the past four years.</p><p>The police said that Naveen Poojary had developed a close friendship with a woman known to Parikshit. This reportedly angered Parikshit and led to frequent quarrels between the two men. In a fit of rage, Parikshit allegedly attacked Naveen Poojary with a knife, resulting in his death.</p><p>SP Hariram Shankar visited the crime scene and conducted an inspection. A case has been registered at Karkala town police station, and further investigation is underway.</p>