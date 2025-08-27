Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

50-year-old stabbed to death in Udupi over 'close friendship' with woman; 1 held

The accused Parikshit, who works as a bus driver in Mangaluru, had been living alone in a rented house at Doopadakatte in Karkala after separating from his wife.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 04:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2025, 04:28 IST
KarnatakaCrimemurderUdupi

Follow us on :

Follow Us