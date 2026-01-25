Menu
57-year-old man loses Rs 21.66 lakh in online loan scam in Udupi

The complainant, Stanley Pereira, who is currently in Kuwait, stated that he came across a loan-related advertisement on the Telegram app.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 08:37 IST
Published 25 January 2026, 08:37 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaUdupi

