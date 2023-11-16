6 booked after 'offensive' posters targeting H D Kumaraswamy pasted on JD(S) office compound

Bengaluru: Police have booked six people after offensive posters about former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy were pasted on the JD(S) head office compound in Seshadripuram, central Bengaluru.
The police action followed a complaint by the party's Bengaluru city president, HM Ramesh Gowda.
According to the complaint, an auto-rickshaw pulled in outside the office around 10 pm on Tuesday. Four men got out of the auto and walked straight to the compound wall, where they stuck the posters.
The complaint further alleged that the group raised "abusive" slogans targeting JD(S) leaders and assaulted a security guard. They threatened to kill him if he continued to work there. The group later left.
Gowda suspected that two people — Naveen Gowda and Bindu — who purportedly posted "offensive and provocative" posts against JD(S) leaders on social media could well be behind the posters.
Srirampura police have taken up a case against Gowda, Bindu and four others under IPC sections related to house trespass, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, criminal intimidation and unlawful assembly.