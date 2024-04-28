JOIN US
Home

6-year-old boy killed as minibus turns turtle near Manikhyadhara waterfalls in Chikkamagaluru

A group of tourists had arrived from Sira in Tumkur and were on their way to Manikhyadhara waterfalls.
Last Updated 28 April 2024, 16:57 IST

Chikkamagaluru: A six-year-old boy died after a tourist mini bus turned turtle between Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudanswamy Dargah and Manikhyadhara waterfalls in Chikkamagaluru on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Nawaz.

A group of tourists had arrived from Sira in Tumkur and were on their way to Manikhyadhara waterfalls.

While navigating a one-kilometre stretch to the waterfalls which is in poor condition, the minibus turned turtle and more than 20 passengers suffered injuries. 

Nawaz, who suffered from asphyxiation, was rushed to the government hospital in Chikkamagaluru where doctors declared him dead.

Other injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

(Published 28 April 2024, 16:57 IST)
Karnataka NewsAccidentChikkamagaluru

