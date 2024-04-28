6-year-old boy killed as minibus turns turtle near Manikhyadhara waterfalls in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: A six-year-old boy died after a tourist mini bus turned turtle between Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudanswamy Dargah and Manikhyadhara waterfalls in Chikkamagaluru on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Nawaz.

A group of tourists had arrived from Sira in Tumkur and were on their way to Manikhyadhara waterfalls.

While navigating a one-kilometre stretch to the waterfalls which is in poor condition, the minibus turned turtle and more than 20 passengers suffered injuries.