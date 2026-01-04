Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

70% of deemed forest survey work completed in Karnataka: Eshwar Khandre

Khandre said the deemed forest list notified in 2022, after two rounds of survey, had several errors.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 20:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 20:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaForestEshwar Khandre

Follow us on :

Follow Us