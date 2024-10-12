81 folk cultural troupes & 51 tableaux add colour, vigor to Mysuru Dasara Procession

Tableaux highlights importance of democracy

Several Tableaux depicted the theme of this year's Dasara, highlighting the importance of Democracy, Indian Constitution, Social Justice, Equality, Social Harmony and welfare programmes of State Government.

Tableaux of Social Welfare Department had statue of Dr B R Ambedkar and miniature of Indian Constitution depicting its importance to build equal society.

Tableaux of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat had miniatures of Anubhava Mantapa, Parliament, statues of Buddha, Basavanna, Akkamahadevi, Allama Prabhu, Narayanaguru, Dr B R Ambedkar with the message of equality, social justice.

Among two tableaux of tableaux sub committee one had miniature of a weighing balance and Indian Constitution and it even depicted icons of social justice depicting miniatures of pictures of Buddha, Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Dr B R Ambedkar and others.

Even tableaux by Davangere with theme 'Naavu Manujaru' highlighted social harmony. Bengaluru ZP came up with tableaux depicting Vidhanasouda and statue of Mahatma Gandhi ji.

Tableaux of Department of Information and Public Relations, depicted five guarantee schemes of State Government and Vishwaguru Basavanna. It even highlighted centenary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's visit to a national conference held at Tilakavadi of Belagavi.

Tableaux of Chamundeshwari Electricty Corporation also depicted Gruha Jyothi scheme. Tableaux of Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited (KMF) too depicted Ksheera Bhagya scheme besides their products.

In all there were tableaux by Zilla Panchayats of all districts depicting regional specialties, important destinations and personalities of their regions; ten departments, six corporations and commissions depicting their programmes, public sector companies on their products.

Karnataka State Police Department created awareness on cyber crimes besides their programmes in their tableaux. Department of Health and Family Welfare tableaux came up with message to stop female infanticides. Tourism department tableaux depicted the Nandi statue of Chamundi hill and other destinations.

There were also tableaux of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam on water conservation, Jungle Lodges and Resorts on wildlife conservation, ZP Kodagu on protecting nature to prevent floods and landslides.

Tableaux of Karnataka State Open University highlighted their courses. Tableaux of CFTRI located in Mysuru depicted their technologies, Indian Railways depicted Vandebharat train. There were also tableaux by Babu jagjivan ram leather industries development corporation, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents depicting their products; Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation depicting the production process of Mysore silk.

Aane Bandi tableaux by Tableaux sub committee had performance by 22 members of Carnatic police band led by V Sathish, which pulled special attention.