85 unpublished inscriptions unearthed in Chikkamagaluru district

The Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage has credited local villagers, officials, and experts for aiding in the discovery of 85 ancient inscriptions during a statewide heritage survey.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 14:29 IST
Karnataka NewsArcheologyInscriptionsDepartment of Archaeology

