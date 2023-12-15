A German-Kannada connection

His first work in Kannada was ‘Danielanu mattu avana jothegararu’ (Daniel and his followers). He also published a book titled ‘Paramaatmagnyaana’ (knowledge of the supreme spirit), brought out a collection of songs ‘Kannada sangeethagalu’ and translations from the Bible to be sung as hymns during church services. Significant among his works were: A book on Kannada grammar, a Kannada poem that presented the life of Jesus Christ in the form of an Indian musical, a translation of writer/poet Nagavarma’s work on Kannada prosody (pattern of rhythm and sound in poetry) and scores of poems and stories in Kannada.