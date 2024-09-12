A partnership at work

The year was 1960. A determined K R Shantha set out for the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to become an engineer as her desperate father tried to dissuade her one last time — “Take up BSc Honours, leave this engineering. Can you climb the electric poles?” he said. It was widely believed in those days that to become an electrical engineer, one must climb electric poles!

Born in 1942, Shantha joined IISc in August 1960 in the Electrical Communication Engineering department. In the final year of her BE, she was selected by Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL). In 1963, she joined the Research and Development (R&D) division; amongst 60 men, she was the only lady engineer!

In 1965, Vijayaraghavan, her classmate from her IISc days, came back from America with an MS degree from Purdue University. When he joined BEL, their acquaintance soon blossomed. They were married in 1966. Her father-in-law expected her to resign from her job, but Shantha continued working. In 1967, their first son Bharat was born. The factory job was tough, as she was to leave home at 5.30 am to catch the bus. But she enlisted her supportive mother-in-law’s assistance.