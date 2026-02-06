<p>Bengaluru: The Cabinet on Thursday cleared Rs 67.26-crore ‘Social media analytics solutions’, a software driven by Artificial Intelligence, to verify digital content and posts on social media platforms to prevent the spreading of fake news. </p>.<p>Speaking to reporters are the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, H K Patil said the traditional methods have failed to prevent fake news and hence the government decided to go for AI-driven technology. “This AI software will analyse the digital contents and monitor activities such as terrorism, hate speech, inciting communal violence and kidnapping of children or any anti-social activities disturbing the law and order in society,” Patil said.</p>.AI can make India’s social security portable.<p>The minister added that the software will not only do a fact-check, but identifies the source from where the content is generated. The project will be implemented under Home Department at all the 31 districts. With this new technology, digital contents spreading hatred on various social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, X, Instagram will be identified and the authorities concerned will be notified. </p>.<p>The Cabinet also cleared the amendments proposed to Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (amendment) Act 2026. With this, ballot paper will be used even for Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections. “It has been decided to introduce ballot paper for Bengaluru Corporation elections and now the same will be extended to Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and Gram Panchayat elections,” Patil said.</p>.<p>The meeting deferred discussion on Special Intensive Revision of (SIR) voters list. </p>