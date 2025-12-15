<p>Mandya: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy alleged that 2,800 farmers have died by suicide after the Congress government came to power in Karnataka. But the ruling party is not talking about this.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Mandya on Tuesday, he said, "The government had promised to provide loans of Rs 22 crore to 32 lakh farmers. But now, no new loans have been given. What will be the situation of the farmers in our state?"</p><p>Women were promised Rs 2,000 per month under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. But money is not being deposited in their bank accounts regularly. They will deposit the money together when the elections are near. Their intention is that the people will remember them and the money paid, he criticised. </p>.Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy to release documents on corruption by Congress government in Karnataka.<p>The Congress in the state only knows about tax money. This government is thinking that looting is development, he said. </p><p>Reacting to the introduction of the hate speech bill, Kumaraswamy said, "The Congress government is trying to suppress the opposition through the hate speech ban bill. The opposition parties are not afraid of this. Let's see what action the Congress will take against their party workers' sloganeering on eliminating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Action should be taken against them first."</p><p><strong>Gold chain</strong></p><p>Kumaraswamy was on his way to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru via Mandya, when a JD(S) leader and contractor Puradakoppalu Shankaregowda presented him a gold chain weighing 25 grams, worth Rs 3.5 lakh as a birthday gift. Another JD(S) worker presented him a sacred thread after performing Shivarudra Homa on HDK's name.</p><p>Earlier, he was given a grand welcome at the national highway on the outskirts of Mandya by former minister C S Puttaraju, with folk troupes and traditional music instruments. Kumaraswamy also celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake amidst his supporters.</p>