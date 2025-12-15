Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

About 2,809 farmers died by suicide in Karnataka since 2023-24 fiscal year: H D Kumaraswamy

Speaking to reporters in Mandya on Tuesday, he said, 'The government had promised to provide loans of Rs 22 crore to 32 lakh farmers.'
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 18:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 18:01 IST
India NewsKarnatakaFarmer suicides

Follow us on :

Follow Us