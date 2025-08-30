Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Accused facing gang rape and robbery charges shot in leg after he allegedly attacks constable with knife in Belagavi

Ramesh Kilar, who is facing multiple charges, was given a warning before the police fired at him.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 04:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 04:16 IST
India NewsCrimeBelagaviAccused

Follow us on :

Follow Us