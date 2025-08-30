<p>Belagavi: The police in Belagavi shot an accused in the leg after he allegedly attacked police in the early hours of Saturday. Ramesh Kilar, who is facing multiple charges, was given a warning before the police fired at him.</p><p>The incident has surfaced from the Channamma Kittur area. </p><p>Superintendent of Police Dr Bheemashankar Guled informed that Ramesh attacked a constable with a knife and injured him when his team of officers secured the accused. "Constable Dafedar was attacked by knife and injured by the accused. A shot was fired in air to warn him, but he further tried to attack another policeman present there," Guled explained citing that the police shot was an act of "self defence." </p><p>The police constable was identified as Sharif Dafedar. </p>.Noida dowry murder accused shot in leg by police while escaping.<p>Police Sub-inspector Kittur Praveen shot the accused in his leg. </p><p>The injured cop and the accused were then provided medical attention at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences.</p><p>The accused was involved in four dacoities, one robbery, one gang rape, one arms case and three other cases. He had five NBWs (Non-Bailable Warrants) unexecuted in above cases, the senior police official said. </p><p>Kittur police are investigating the matter.</p>