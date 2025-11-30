Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Winter travel: Kashmir hopes December snow brings revival in tourism

Tourism numbers fell sharply after the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran valley of Pahalgam in south Kashmir, in which 25 tourists were killed.
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 November 2025, 09:00 IST
WinterTourismKashmirPahalgamtravel

Follow us on :

Follow Us