Accused in Neha murder case will face harshest punishment: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited slain MCA student Neha Hiremath’s residence and consoled her family members at Bidnal in the city on Thursday.
Neha was allegedly murdered brutally by former classmate Fayaz Khondunaik.
Speaking to media persons later, the chief minister condemned the incident and said the government has already established a special court to investigate the case on a fast-track basis. The CID team has been investigating the case and the accused will get the harshest punishment, he said.
“I don’t politicise this case. Neha’s family is already in great pain. So, we console them in the best possible way. We are with the Hiremath’s family and pray to God for the (peace of the) departed soul,” Siddaramaiah said.
He also assured of providing the necessary security for the Hiremath family.
The case would be investigated the case in all aspects and if there are others involved in the case, they would also be brought to justice, he said.
Earlier, Neha’s father Niranjanayya Hiremath requested the chief minister to make arrangements to complete court trials in 90-120 days and deliver justice for his daughter.
Urging the CM for capital punishment for the accused Fayaz, Hiremath told the CM that he would fight for justice until the accused was sentenced to capital punishment.
Hiremath told CM that the Congress leaders have been supporting him in these tough times and apologised for the words that were spoken against the government in the past.
