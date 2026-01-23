Accused of domestic violence, Puttur man attempts suicide in front of judge

<p>Mangaluru: A 37-year-old man, accused of domestic violence by his wife, attempted to end his life by consuming poison in front of the judge at the 5th Additional District and Sessions Court in Puttur court complex, on Thursday.</p>.<p>The man identified as Ravi was given first aid at a hospital in Puttur and was shifted to district Wenlock hospital for further treatment.</p>.<p>According to police sources, Ravi, a resident of Kavu Maniyadka near Mudnoor village, picked up quarrel with his wife Vidyashree and tried to strangle her a few days back.</p>.<p>Following the domestic violence complaint by Vidyashree at women’s police station in Puttur.</p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>The police had directed Ravi to appear before them for inquiry. On Thursday, Ravi entered the court complex and consumed ‘Karate’, a chemical used in cashew plantations as a substitute for the banned Endosulfan</p>.<p>Vidyashree accompanied Ravi while he was being shifted to Mangaluru. </p>.<p>A case is likely to be registered based on the complaint of the judge, the police said.</p>