Activist files defamation case against CM Siddaramaiah for calling him 'blackmailer'

He is among the petitioners who had urged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to permit investigation against the Chief Minister in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 09:50 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 09:50 IST
