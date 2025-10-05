Incarcerated activist Sonam Wangchuk seeks judicial probe into Leh killings

<p>Srinagar: Incarcerated climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has called for an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of four civilians during the September 24 protests in Leh, even as he pledged to remain in jail until justice is done.</p><p>In a letter released from Jodhpur Central Jail on Sunday, Wangchuk expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and solidarity with those injured and arrested during the demonstrations.</p><p>“My heartfelt condolences to the families of those people who lost their lives and my prayers with people who are injured and arrested. There should be an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of our four people and, unless that is done, I am prepared to stay in jail,” the letter, shared by advocate Mustafa Haji, a legal adviser to the Leh Apex Body (LAB), followed his meeting with the activist on October 4, read.</p><p>Wangchuk was arrested late last month under the National Security Act (NSA) following large-scale protests in Leh, which turned violent and left four people dead.</p><p>In his message from jail, Wangchuk reiterated his “wholehearted” support to the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) — the two groups jointly spearheading Ladakh’s agitation for full statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to safeguard the region’s land, jobs, and culture. “Whatever actions LAB takes in the interest of Ladakh, I am with them wholeheartedly,” he wrote.</p><p>The activist, known globally for his climate advocacy and sustainable innovation in the cold desert region, also appealed to people “to keep peace and unity and continue our struggle peacefully in the true Gandhian way of non-violence.”</p>.Sonam Wangchuk’s wife moves Supreme Court challenging her husband's detention under NSA.<p>Wangchuk’s brother, Tsetan Dorjey Ley, who accompanied the lawyer during the jail visit, said the activist was “doing well, both physically and mentally” and thanked people for their prayers and concern.</p><p>The September 24 violence in Leh marked a grim turning point in Ladakh’s years-long agitation for constitutional safeguards. What began as a peaceful march in support of the statehood and Sixth Schedule demand escalated after clashes broke out between protesters and police. Security forces opened fire, leading to the death of four civilians and injuries to dozens others.</p><p>Following the killings, the Ladakh administration imposed curfew and suspended internet services, while the Centre accused “foreign-linked elements” of fuelling unrest. The LAB and KDA subsequently withdrew from scheduled talks with the Union Home Ministry on October 6, citing the arrests of activists, including Wangchuk, and the branding of the movement as “anti-national.”</p><p>Ladakh’s demand for statehood and Sixth Schedule status stems from fears of political marginalization and ecological exploitation after the region was carved out as a separate Union Territory in August 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.</p><p>Since then, residents of both Leh and Kargil have voiced concerns over the absence of legislative powers and safeguards for land ownership and employment. The LAB and KDA, which traditionally represented different political and religious constituencies, have come together for the first time to jointly lead the agitation.</p><p>Despite rounds of dialogue with the Ministry of Home Affairs, no concrete assurances have been made. The September violence — the worst in the UT since its creation - has hardened positions on both sides, with the LAB insisting that “meaningful dialogue can only resume once justice is delivered for the Leh killings”.</p>