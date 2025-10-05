Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindialadakh

Incarcerated activist Sonam Wangchuk seeks judicial probe into Leh killings

Wangchuk was arrested late last month under the National Security Act (NSA) following large-scale protests in Leh, which turned violent and left four people dead.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 13:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 13:00 IST
India NewsLadakhjudicial probeLehSonam Wangchuk

Follow us on :

Follow Us