Activists begin campaign to save rivers of Western Ghats

Activists in Uttara Kannada district began a campaign on Tuesday to save the sources of rivers in the Western Ghats to mark the International Day of Biodiversity.
A walkathon began at Bedti river bridge in Sirsi on Monday. Biodiversity Board member secretary Venkateshan, Yellapur deputy conservator of forests Harsha, Vrukshalaksha Andolana president Anant Hegde Ashisara and others took part.
Ashisara said the campaign involves local leaders, including mutt heads, to increase participation and awareness.
Gangadharendra Saraswati Swami unveiled the 'sacred grove' emblem at the Krishi Jayanti event at Sonda Swarnavalli Mutt.
By the end of Wednesday, the walkathon will cover the places of origin of Shalmala, Aghanashini, Varada, Kumudvathi, Sharavathi (Ambuteertha) and Tunga rivers, while highlighting the ecologically sensitive areas of the Western Ghats.
"We are seeing unprecedented pressure on the Western Ghats. The participation of the people is key in protecting the biodiversity of the region," Ashisara told DH.
Published 21 May 2024, 21:52 IST