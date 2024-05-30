Activists stage 'Hassan Chalo' protest against sexual abuse accused Prajwal Revanna

Over 143 pro-people organisations with more than 5,000 activists shouted slogans condemning MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of abusing several women in Karnataka.
As the sounds of percussion instruments like Tamate reached the skies at a mega 'Hassan Chalo' protest held at Hassan on Thursday, women activists demanded Prajwal's arrest with the assurance of stringent punishment and justice for victims. They expressed solidarity with the victims of the scandal.
Activists Bharathi Rajashekar, R K Venkateshmurthy, H K Sandesh, Irshad Ahmed Desai, Rajashekar Master, M C Dongre, and Raju Gorur launched the protest march from Hemavathi statue near Maharaja Park. They handed over the memorandum to Hassan DC C Sathyabhama and held a mega convention at Taluk office road.
They even demanded the arrest of those who copied and circulated pen drives of sexual abuse videos. They urged to ensure the deletion of videos of scams which are in circulation on social media platforms. They also urged for the protection of victims and the prevention of humiliation of those women.
Noted activists present at Hassan Chalo protests include former MP Subhashini Ali, daughter of Captain Lakshmi Sehgal, who fought at the Supreme Court for the conviction of the accused in the Bilkis Banu rape case of Gujarat.
Hassan Chalo protest at Maharaja Park.
Credit: DH Photo/ Athiq Ur Rehman
Writer and director Prerana Vikasa Vedike, Roopa Hassan, thousands of mid-day meal workers, and Anganwadi workers from across the State under the aegis of CITU led by state president S Varalakshmi were also present.
D Nagalakshmi, General Secretary, Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) Karyakarthara sangha (R), members of Dalit Organisations led by Mavalli Shankar condemned the Prajwal Revanna's sexual abuse of vulnerable women.
Members of State Raitha Sangha led by Badagalapura Nagendra, members of sexual minorities organisation led by Prakashi, members of several women's organisations including K Neela, K S Vimala, Janavadi Mahila Sangatane led by K Neela, A Jyothi President of NFIW (National Federation of Indian Women), A Jyothi, National Federation of Indian women and others joined the convention.
They all converged at Maharaja Park from 10.30 am, Thursday (May 30). Artists led by theatre activist Janni sang songs (Horata Geethes) condemning the scandal.
Published 30 May 2024, 08:06 IST