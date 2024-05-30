Activists stage 'Hassan Chalo' protest against sexual abuse accused Prajwal Revanna

Over 143 pro-people organisations with more than 5,000 activists shouted slogans condemning MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of abusing several women in Karnataka.

As the sounds of percussion instruments like Tamate reached the skies at a mega 'Hassan Chalo' protest held at Hassan on Thursday, women activists demanded Prajwal's arrest with the assurance of stringent punishment and justice for victims. They expressed solidarity with the victims of the scandal.

Activists Bharathi Rajashekar, R K Venkateshmurthy, H K Sandesh, Irshad Ahmed Desai, Rajashekar Master, M C Dongre, and Raju Gorur launched the protest march from Hemavathi statue near Maharaja Park. They handed over the memorandum to Hassan DC C Sathyabhama and held a mega convention at Taluk office road.